Having led recruitment teams at Bradford City, Scunthorpe United, Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield, Pools chairman Raj Singh has described his appointment as ‘a critical piece of the jigsaw’ at Pools.

Turnbull has joined in a ‘consulting capacity’, the club has confirmed.

His appointment came on the same day Pools appointed Graeme Lee as the club’s new manager, taking over from Dave Challinor following his exit to Stockport County.

Hartlepool have appointed Graeme Lee as their new manager. Picture by FRANK REID

A Pools statement read: “Lee Turnbull will also join the club in a consulting capacity to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment with an immediate focus on the January transfer window.”

On Turnbull’s appointment, Pools chairman Raj Singh said: “Lee Turnbull has a proven track record in recruitment at this level of the game, successfully leading recruitment teams at Bradford City; Scunthorpe United; Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield.

"His knowledge of players and the market throughout League One, Two and the National League is outstanding.

“His appointment is another critical piece of the jigsaw as we prepare for the January window and beyond.

"It reflects our ambition as a club to quickly be competing at the top end of the league.

"It also ties in with our plans for re-introducing the academy system longer term,” he added.

Tony Sweeney will remain in charge of the first team for tonight's Papa John's fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.

