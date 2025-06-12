Pools have appointed former Blackpool, Leeds and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson as their new manager. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United have appointed Simon Grayson as the club's new manager in the wake of the departure of Anthony Limbrick.

The vastly experienced manager has taken charge of more than 750 games, winning promotions with Preston North End, Leeds United, Huddersfield and Blackpool. More recently, the 55-year-old has taken charge of Indian Super League side Bengaluru, leading them to the ISL final in 2023, and Nepal Super League side Lalitpur City, helping them win a second successive title in April.

Upon his appointment, Grayson said he was determined to bring the good times back to the North East following a difficult couple of years since relegation back to the National League in 2023.

"I'm really happy to join Hartlepool United FC," he said.

"The club has gone through some tough times recently but by working hard together as a staff and fanbase we can bring back the good times which this football club deserves. Hartlepool is a club with real potential and I'm excited by the prospect of what we can achieve here. I can’t wait to get started."

Chairman Raj Singh, who has made 12 different permanent appointments since taking over in 2018, suggested Grayson had been his preferred candidate during previous managerial searches, while also confirming he had signed an initial two-year deal.

He said: "I'm delighted that Simon has accepted the role.

"Simon is someone who has been on our radar for a while and he's been my preferred candidate in the past when we've looked for managers, but for one reason or the other it didn't come off. He comes with vast experience including promotions in EFL.

"The board unanimously decided to go for Simon and it's great that we've been able to secure him for an initial two-year period. We're all looking forward to working with him. That work starts immediately as we look to build a squad that pushes for promotion next season."