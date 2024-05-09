Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United assistant head coach Antony Sweeney is set to leave Pools at the end of the month, the club have confirmed.

Sweeney, who made 444 appearances for Pools in his playing days, putting him third on the all-time list, will depart at the end of May.

A product of the club’s academy, he made his first team debut aged 18 and went on to become a regular for 13 years, playing an integral role as Pools reached the League One play-off final in 2005 and won promotion from League Two in 2007.

He was made captain under Colin Cooper and, after stints at Carlisle and Gateshead, he returned to Pools in a coaching capacity following his retirement.

Antony Sweeney is set to leave Pools after more than 20 years involvement with the club.

His first role in 2016 was as an academy coach before he stepped up to join the first team staff under Craig Hignett three years later.

A hugely popular figure, he has also taken caretaker charge on four separate occasions.

After the news was announced, Sweeney told the club website: “I would like to thank everyone at the club for the support they have given me over the years.

“It has given me enormous pride and pleasure to represent Hartlepool United as both a player and as a coach, and I leave with some incredible memories on and off the pitch.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the fans who have been superb with me from the beginning and I hope that the coming years see them celebrating the success that their loyalty deserves.