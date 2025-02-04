Hartlepool United assistant manager Lennie Lawrence has challenged his side to start scoring more goals if they're serious about maintaining their play-off challenge.

The veteran admitted he was left scratching his head on Saturday after Pools missed a host of chances in their disappointing 1-1- draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Reyes Cleary hit the post in both halves, Jamie Miley cannonned an effort off the crossbar late on, Luke Charman had a goal ruled out for offside, Adam Campbell, Mani Dieseruvwe and skipper Luke Waterfall all went close while Braintree goalkeeper Henry Gray made a number of important saves.

Goals have rather dried up for Pools of late, who are the second least prolific side currently in the top half of the National League table; their 33 goals compares unfavourably to leaders Barnet's 60, York's 54 and Gateshead's 51.

While a lack of goals at the top end is threatening to become a problem - although Gary Madine has bagged six in his last eight, top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe is in the midst of a goal drought and has failed to score in nine of his last 10 appearances - Pools do not offer much of a threat from elsewhere on the pitch. Joe Grey, who has scored six goals this season, is expected to remain sidelined for at least another couple of weeks while Adam Campbell and Luke Charman have managed three each this term. Although Jamie Miley notched a goal on his debut, the midfield have not offered much in terms of goals, with Nathan Sheron scoring once in 32 games and Nicky Featherstone without a goal in 27 appearances this season.

Pools have scored three goals in their last four games as their play-off challenge has started to falter and Lawrence has challenged his side to start scoring more goals. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'd like more goals from anywhere, I don't really care where they come from," Lawrence, who was speaking after Saturday's game and therefore before it was announced that he was stepping back in favour of Anthony Limbrick, said.

"I'd like more goals from the strikers, I'd like more goals from the wide players. In the end, we've become dependent on a young player making his debut in an unbelievably pressurised situation to get us out of trouble against Braintree. He showed fantastic technique, he really delivered for us, but we can't rely on moments like that. We have to start scoring more goals."