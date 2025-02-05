"He's been in the form of his life as far as I'm concerned, he's been superb.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Lennie Lawrence has hailed the recent performances of goalkeeper Adam Smith.

Lawrence, who stepped down as manager in favour of head coach Anthony Limbrick on Monday, restored Smith to the side in December.

The experienced goalkeeper signed for Pools in August after a successful spell training with the club, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll following a stint together at Yeovil.

Most fans expected Smith to start the season as the first choice goalkeeper but Sarll instead opted for a show of faith in Joel Dixon, who endured a torrid first season at the Prestige Group Stadium. Despite one or two nervous moments, Dixon showed signs of considerable improvement and kept three clean sheets in a row at the beginning of the campaign. However, after appearing to struggle with Sarll's demands that he kick the ball long whenever he had it, he went down injured in the first half of the goalless draw with Braintree and was subsequently ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Smith has started all of the last eight National League games, producing a string of fine saves against the likes of Wealdstone and Barnet. Picture by Frank Reid.

That opened the door to Smith, who played the next six National League games. Although he was solid and kept a clean sheet on his first start against Halifax, the 32-year-old lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young towards the end of September.

However, there was no time for Smith to relax as he was appointed the club's goalkeeping coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston, who jetted off to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira. While Smith remained a member of the playing staff, the developments meant most fans were expecting him to remain as the club's number two for the rest of the campaign.

Yet the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe stopper had other ideas and regained his place in the side after impressing Lennie Lawrence with a commanding performance in December's FA Trophy clash against Tamworth. Since then, Smith has started all of the last eight league games and has been in inspired form. He produced a string of superb saves in last month's draw with Wealdstone, including a remarkable reaction stop to keep out Adrian Mariappa's close range header. Smith was at his best again during January's defeat to leaders Barnet, pulling off sensational saves to deny the likes of Mark Shelton, Zak Brunt, Lee Ndlovu and Callum Stead.

Pools will need Smith to continue to be at his best after Young was recalled from his loan by Leicester while Dixon remains a few weeks away from a return.

"He's been absolutely excellent, I couldn't have asked for more," Lawrence said.

"He's been in the form of his life as far as I'm concerned, he's been superb.

"He's made some very good saves for us. He commands his area, he's a good lad and he's done very well on the coaching side of things too."