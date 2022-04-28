Nelson has been standing in for manager Graeme Lee over the last week while the Pools boss recovered from COVID-19 before returning to his duties earlier this week but the assistant manager believes talks have continued to progress with players and agents despite Lee’s absence.

Progress has been slow for Pools so far with Tom Crawford the only player to commit his future to the Suit Direct Stadium despite Lee opening talks in early February with some of his star players.

And Nelson has admitted negotiations have been frustrating with contracts only able to be sorted when both parties can reach an agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Crawford remains the only player so far to have agreed a new deal with Hartlepool United ahead of next season. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s still ongoing. Contracts will only ever be sorted when both parties agree. If one party is happy in where they are but the other one’s not then nothing will get done,” said Nelson.

“They have to come to a common ground and both be happy and then a deal will get done.

“Talks are ongoing, they have been for a number of weeks now, and I know the manager has spoken to players and agents on the phone and there’s been meetings since the last time I spoke about it.

“How advanced we are on from when we last spoke I’m not too sure, but hopefully there’ll be some news coming up.