Nelson was on course to securing a point in Graeme Lee’s absence, with the Pools boss missing having tested positive for COVID-19 late on Sunday night.

Bryn Morris gave Pools the lead in a first half they dominated before the home side climbed back into things after the break.

Jimmy Keohane levelled on the hour before Eoghan O’Connell completed the turnaround deep into stoppage time at the Crown Oil Arena.

Michael Nelson took charge of Hartlepool United at Rochdale in place of Graeme Lee who tested positive for COVID-19 (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“It was a game of two halves. I think the first half we were quite good,” said Nelson.

“We kept the ball and built some good attacks and used it quite well against a side we know, nine times out of 10 dominates possession.

“I thought first half we pretty much controlled it. We got our rewards with the goal, went in 1-0 up and it was a good first half. But a very frustrating second half.

“They made a change at half-time. Their shape was pretty much the same but a little bit of different personnel with more of a runner and they pressed us.

“The first 10-15 minutes of the second half they were right at us and at times I thought we played into their hands in terms of still trying to play out from the back and almost inviting the press.

“We should have went a little bit longer, taken our time and spoiled the game a little bit more and tried to get through that first 10-15 minutes and settle into it.”

Nelson was left particular frustrated with O’Connell’s winner with the defender allowed to advance a long way before firing in from the edge of the area to condemn Pools to defeat.

“We always speak to the lads and try and give them as much information as we can,” said Nelson.

“We told them what O’Connell is like. He steps in from the middle centre-half position and he’ll go right up the pitch.

“He did it against us earlier in season at the Suit Direct and impacted the game and today again we warned them. But it’s come back and bit us again.