Nelson was standing in for manager Graeme Lee once more and watched on as Pools were abject for the most part at the Suit Direct Stadium with Harry McKirdy scoring twice to take the game away from the home side.

Mathieu Baudry added a third five minutes from time as Pools’ end of season woes continued.

And Nelson, who has fended off several questions over the last week in Lee’s absence with regards to the players mentality and defended them over whether or not it is appropriate for them to be deemed as ‘on the beach’ having secured their Football League status, believes it’s hard to stand up for them after a performance like that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United assistant manager Michael Nelson says players and staff need to be held accountable for recent slump in form. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Although Pools started the game with a slight intent, and should have taken the lead through the returning Olufela Olomola, once McKirdy opened the scoring the Robins were never troubled as they eased to a comfortable three points.

“They’ve been labelled that they’re on the beach and I came out in the press conference on Friday, and I know Graeme has said it as well, and we’ve defended them and said that the numbers that they’re delivering are up there with when we were having a successful spell but after performances like that you find it hard,” Nelson told The Mail.

“Either myself or Graeme have to come out and do the press after games and after performances like that you find it very hard to defend and say that they’re not on the beach when we’ve just been beaten 3-0 at home quite comfortably.

“So there’s accountability from myself, Graeme, Sweens and the rest of the staff.

Hartlepool United have won just one of their last ten games. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We have to be accountable to what we’re doing. Are we doing enough? We need to look at ourselves and the players need to be accountable as well and they need to look at themselves as well.

“It’s not a finger pointing exercise and going in there and telling them that he didn’t do this right and he didn’t do that right, it’s as a group together.