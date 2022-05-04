Pools’ assistant boss was back to his regular duties last week following the return of manager Graeme Lee after his absence with COVID-19. Nelson oversaw two games in that time, defeats at Rochdale and at home to Swindon Town.

And Nelson enjoyed little help when it came to injuries with several of the Pools squad missing a number of games recently owning to varying injuries.

It led to Pools recalling striker Olufela Olomola from his loan spell with Yeovil Town while also handing starts to loanees Jake Hull and Nicholas Bilokapic as well as fringe players such as Martin Smith and Reagan Ogle.

Michael Nelson believes Hartlepool United's injury crisis has provided opportunities for others. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And with just one game of the season remaining, Nelson believes these opportunities for players, however difficult the circumstances may be, are a chance to prove themselves.

“100 per cent. It should be a chance for everyone, especially with the injuries that we’ve had,” Nelson told The Mail.

“The lads who are coming in have got a real good chance to go in and prove something to either the coaching staff here or the coaching staff at another club.

“And the lads who’ve already got a contract here next year, then you should want to perform every time you go out on the pitch.