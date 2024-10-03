"It has been a little bit of a challenge, but I think it's my responsibility to adapt better than I've been able to.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell admits it has taken him time to adapt to manager Darren Sarll's style of play.

The 29-year-old returned to Pools this summer after helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 42 league games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

The versatile forward's arrival was greeted with considerable fanfare as Campbell dropped down two divisions to return to the North East despite being offered terms to remain at the Broadfield Stadium.

However, it's been a difficult start to life at the Prestige Group Stadium for the former Newcastle, Gateshead and Darlington frontman.

The diminutive forward has failed to score in any of his first 10 Pools games but is confident he's beginning to adapt to Darren Sarll's style.

He began the season in his preferred central role, setting up Jack Hunter's winning goal on the opening day of the season, but was forced out to the flank following an injury to Luke Charman.

Campbell has also been struggling with an Achilles problem, playing through the pain and missing large parts of training.

As a diminutive presence whose strengths are his skill and speed, it was little surprise to see Campbell thrive under Scott Lindsey, who sets his side out to play fast, free-flowing football, during his time in West Sussex.

Under Pools boss Darren Sarll, however, who is more focused on organisation, structure, power and making his side hard to beat, things have proved more difficult for Campbell.

The forward has yet to score in 10 games for Pools but had an injection to ease the pain in his Achilles and showed signs he could be getting back to his best during last Saturday's defeat to Forest Green.

Despite an indifferent start to his second spell at Pools - he played two games on loan back in 2014 while still a teenager - Campbell is confident he is beginning to adapt to Sarll's more robust brand of football.

"Yes, I think it has been difficult," he said.

"No matter what the style of play is, it can always take time to settle and bed into a new group and a new environment.

"It has been a little bit of a challenge, but I think it's my responsibility to adapt better than I've been able to.

"Saturday might just be one game but it felt like the first time I've fully got to grips with how we want to play and trying to lead that press from the front."