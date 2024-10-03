"I have no doubt that Sweens, Rob and Louis will make a great success of it.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell has backed Pools legend Antony Sweeney to be a success at Crawley Town.

Campbell enjoyed a memorable campaign with Crawley, scoring seven goals in 48 games as the West Sussex side won promotion to League One despite beginning the season as favourites for the drop.

However, Crawley then had to contend with a remarkable exodus of their promotion-winning squad as eight of the 11 players who started in the play-off final, including Campbell, left in the summer.

Popular manager Scott Lindsey oversaw an astounding turnover of personnel but still managed to steer the Red Devils to a decent start, beginning the campaign with back-to-back wins.

Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One last season, has backed Pools legend Antony Sweeney to thrive in West Sussex after his appointment as first team coach.

For Pools legend Sweeney, who is third on the club's list of all time appearance makers, it was likewise a summer of change as he left the Prestige Group Stadium after two decades of distinguished service before linking up with former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot at Gateshead.

After Mike Williamson - ironically, Elliot's predecessor at Gateshead - left MK Dons to take charge at Carlisle, Lindsey was lured to Buckinghamshire to take over at Stadium MK.

That saw Crawley swoop for Elliot, who led the Heed to FA Trophy glory and a top seven finish last season, with the former Republic of Ireland international taking assistant manager Louis Storey, a former teammate of Campbell's, and Sweeney with him.

Campbell, who is still held in very high regard at the Broadfield Stadium, has promised that the Pools legend can expect a warm welcome from a "wonderful club" as the trio prepare to take charge of their first game this weekend.

"He'll love it, he'll absolutely love it," Campbell said.

"It's a wonderful club, I had a fantastic time down there.

"I've never actually met Sweens but everyone who speaks about him speaks very highly of him so I know how good of a coach he is.

"Crawley will be a perfect fit for the way he likes to play because last season was very much about getting the ball down, playing football and outsmarting opponents through the tactical side of things. From what I hear, Sweens is perfect for that.

"I have no doubt that Sweens, Rob and Louis will make a great success of it.

"Crawley's a great club, a great family club and they'll love their time down there."