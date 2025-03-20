Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists Adam Campbell is "giving everything" despite recent criticism of his performances by sections of the fanbase.

The 30-year-old was touted as a marquee signing in the summer when he agreed to drop down two divisions and sign for Pools having helped Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One last term; Campbell, who scored seven goals in 42 league games for the Red Devils, was offered terms to remain in West Sussex but opted to return to the North East. The experienced forward arrived with an impressive C.V and a considerable reputation. Campbell made his Premier League debut for Newcastle while still a teenager, was a popular figure during a spell at Notts County, proved prolific at Darlington and was an integral part of the Gateshead side that won the National League North title in 2022.

However, his time at Pools has been undeniably difficult so far. The diminutive frontman struggled to adapt to Darren Sarll's direct brand of football and labelled his first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium as the most frustrating of his career. Things improved under Lennie Lawrence and he was an integral part of the veteran's side but the forward has struggled to make an impact since Limbrick took charge and was even jeered off when he was substituted late on during last month's disappointing draw with strugglers Maidenhead.

Campbell's recent struggles certainly haven't been for the want of trying. The versatile attacker is often praised for his energy, industry and hard work. However, he does look to have lost some confidence in recent weeks while the deteriorating pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium can't have helped, given that his game is built around his technical qualities and ability to unlock defences. Mitigating circumstances aside, three goals in 35 games is a disappointing return for a player who has already achieved so much in the game but Limbrick is confident Campbell will come good before too long.

"Adam is a very good player," he said.

"Seeing him up close, he's a very good technician. He had a very good time at Crawley, you don't get promoted in a team like that, who were really unfancied, without being talented. I watched quite a lot of them that season and I was really impressed with how he played.

"I've seen bits and pieces of him doing it here, particularly when we first came in. We've tried a few different formations and ways to get the best out of him. His effort, his work rate and his off the ball stuff have been excellent. He's definitely been trying to impact the game in the final third. Can he do it more? Yes, but I think there are other players who can as well. One thing I can guarantee is that he's giving everything. Would he like to have more in terms of numbers, goals scored and chances created? Yes he would, definitely."