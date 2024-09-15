Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell is set to have an injection on Monday following a persistent issue in his Achilles.

The 29-year-old signed for Pools this summer having helped Crawley win promotion to League One last season, featuring 48 times and starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, the versatile forward's Pools career has yet to really ignite, with Campbell failing to score in his first eight appearances.

Campbell has spent the last few weeks on the bench and was an unused substitute in midweek before playing the final 20 minutes of Saturday's defeat to Ebbsfleet.

Sarll confirmed that Campbell has been playing through the pain of an Achilles problem.

Campbell is set to have an injection which doctors hope will clear up the problem in time for him to return for next weekend's visit of Dagenham and Redbridge, who beat league leaders Gateshead 7-1 on Saturday in one of the most remarkable National League results in recent memory.

"He's done unbelievably well," Sarll said.

"He's committed himself and sacrificed himself so that we can call on him.

"That's been to his detriment but that's the type of character he is.

"Hopefully he'll go in on Monday and get it sorted.

"I'm not sure how much he'll be able to train next week but I'd still like him to be there or thereabouts on Saturday."