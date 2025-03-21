"Sometimes when things are going well it feels like no one is ever going to stop you. After the injury, it is so frustrating.

Hartlepool United attacker Anthony Mancini has been reflecting on a frustrating two-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

The popular Frenchman suffered a groin injury that kept him out for 10 weeks just days after he produced a scintillating performance against Oldham on New Year's Day, scoring the winning goal as Pools bolstered their play-off credentials. At the time, supporters had hoped their side would use the statement result as a springboard from which to launch their assault on the top seven. As it turns out, Pools have won just one of 13 games since that impressive victory and are now at risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle ahead of this weekend's visit of a resurgent Boston United.

While there have been numerous factors - diminishing confidence in front of goal, the lack of a settle side, Anthony Limbrick's challenging start to life in the dugout and the uncertainty surrounding the sudden resignation of Raj Singh - there's no doubt that Mancini's absence has been keenly felt as Pools began their slide down the table. Although both Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence were reluctant to put too much faith in the mercurial midfielder, there were signs that Mancini was getting back to the form that saw him set the National League alight at the beginning of last season. His injury also coincided with Joe Grey undergoing surgery on an underlying groin problem, meaning Pools lost a lot of their creative spark almost overnight.

Although Mancini's Pools career has been plagued by injuries, his undeniable talent, skill and flair have made him a firm fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium and he ranks among the National League's best attackers when he's fit and firing. The problem is that those spells are currently too few and far between. Mancini has managed 38 appearances across two seasons, with 21 of those coming from the bench; it seems unlikely he's been fully fit for even half of those.

Yet Pools need Mancini more than ever at the moment. A run of eight games without a win has seen them slip perilously close to the relegation zone. Although the gap still stands at a reasonably comfortable nine points, defeat to Boston this weekend could see it close still further while Pools take on Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers, all play-off contenders, in a difficult-looking run-in. Pools, who have 46 points with eight games remaining, are unlikely to need more than another six to make absolutely certain of their National League status. Given that Pools are in a race against time to attract new investment after Raj Singh suggested he would stop his funding of the club at the end of the campaign, they can ill-afford to get dragged into a different sort of fight for their lives at the wrong end of the league table.

While it would be a surprise were Pools to thrust Mancini in from the start on Saturday, he made an impressive impact from the bench on his return against Solihull Moors last week and is likely to have a pivotal role to play between now and the end of the season, providing of course that he can keep himself fit. And the Frenchman admits it's been frustrating having to watch on from the sidelines once again but insists he's optimistic he can help his side to a strong finish to the campaign.

"It's been hard," he said.

"Injuries are a football player's worst enemy. It can also be ourselves sometimes in terms of confidence, but injuries are so difficult.

"Sometimes when things are going well it feels like no one is ever going to stop you. After the injury, it is so frustrating.

"To see my teammates playing as well is frustrating - you are watching them and you want to have the chance to help them, but you cannot play.

"I've tried to take my time and not to think about it too much. I'm back now, I feel good, I've been patient. I want to make an impact and help the team."