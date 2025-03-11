Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey admits he's relishing playing in a more central role since returning from injury.

The 21-year-old missed almost two months after undergoing surgery to correct an underlying groin problem but has featured in all of the last five matches, starting the previous three in a central role.

While the versatile attacker insists he doesn't mind where he plays, he has often said he feels his best position is as a central striker. However, Grey has spent the majority of his time at the Prestige Group Stadium on the flank, scoring 13 goals from mostly wide positions last season. Despite scoring three goals in his first five games this term, goals have proven more difficult to come by for Grey of late, who has three in 25 since then.

The attacker, who is closing in on 150 Pools appearances, has many of the qualities to do well either out wide or in a more central role. His pace, skill and willingness to run in-behind means he offers Pools something unique and the side struggled in his absence, winning just one of the nine games for which he was sidelined. Since returning to the team, Grey has found himself in a more central role, operating as a second striker when Pools have favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation and partnering Mani Dieseruvwe after Anthony Limbrick reverted back to a 3-5-2 for Saturday's trip to Eastleigh.

Grey is one of a number of high profile players out of contract at Pools this summer and there are growing fears one of their prize assets might leave on a free at the end of the season. The young forward has spent the last five-and-a-half years at Pools and is one of the last remaining members of the squad that won promotion from the National League in 2021. Despite being offered new deals, both Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe have yet to commit their futures to Pools, leading to speculation that this could be their final season in blue and white.

Whatever happens this summer, Grey will be keen to finish the season strongly, while Pools are still not mathematically certain of avoiding relegation. The frontman will be eager to rediscover his goalscoring touch while helping his side secure their National League status and Grey admits he's relishing the chance to operate in a central role.

"I feel like I've been getting chances and I feel like I've been playing reasonably well," he said.

"Obviously, you're judged on numbers when you play in those attacking positions but I do think the goals will come. I've had a couple of slightly different roles, playing up alongside Gary (Madine) or Mani (Dieseruvwe) or playing just behind them. I've really enjoyed the new role."