Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey admits he has been enjoying working with new head coach Anthony Limbrick.

The 21-year-old missed the first three games of the Australian's tenure as he recovered following surgery on a groin problem but featured from the bench against Altrincham and Aldershot and has started all of the last three matches.

It's been a difficult start to life in the Pools hotsteat for Limbrick, who has only won one of his first eight matches and has made changes in both personnel and shape as he looks to find the winning formula. There is a sense that the 41-year-old will need to pitch up some positive results between now and the end of the season if he's to convince both the board and sceptical supporters that he's the right man to lead Pools in the longer term. Grey, who is one of a number of players out of contract this summer, has thrown his support behind the under-pressure Pools boss.