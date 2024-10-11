Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey says his preferred position is through the middle.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile forward can play anywhere across the front line, although much of his best football has come from the right flank.

The 21-year-old hasn't scored in any of his last seven matches but will be hoping to bring his relative goal drought to an end when Pools begin their FA Cup campaign against National League North outfit Brackley Town this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints, who have reached the second round of the FA Cup three times in the last decade, will arrive in the North East full of confidence following a run of six games unbeaten.

The versatile attacker has fond memories of the FA Cup and scored the winning goal as Pools beat Blackpool to set up a fourth round trip to Crystal Palace in 2022.

Grey will also come into the game in good form. Having been controversially dropped ahead of last month's trip to Forest Green, manager Darren Sarll left him on the bench again for the visit of Sutton but Grey's early introduction proved the catalyst for a remarkable comeback as he set up the first of four second half goals as Pools came from 2-0 down to win at home for the first time all season.

The exciting attacker, who already has over 100 Pools appearances to his name, has fond memories of the FA Cup having scored his first senior goal against Ilkeston Town in 2017 and bagged the winner in the memorable victory over Blackpool in 2022, setting up a fourth round trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

After a strong start to the campaign that saw him score three goals in his first five matches, goals have rather dried up for Grey although he has continued to impress with his determined performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of his best football came under former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips last season, when he scored a career-best 13 league goals, but Grey has shown few signs of slowing down under the more defensively-minded Sarll.

Throughout his career, successive managers have pondered how to get the best out of him.

His speed, skill and diminutive stature means he has a lot of the attributes to be a successful winger but he also offers something in a more central role and has started as a second striker on a handful of occasions under Sarll.

Despite having been omitted from Sarll's last two XIs, Grey's impressive showing against Sutton means he's almost a shoo-in to start at the weekend and will be hoping to produce more FA Cup heroics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the attacker isn't too bothered about where he plays, he admits he feels he's most effective in a central role.

"I like to see myself as quite versatile and I don't mind playing anywhere," he said.

"If I was to pick, I'd definitely choose up front, down the centre.

"I think that benefits me more, I can make runs from the left, from the right, in-behind or I can come short.

"I don't mind playing anywhere along the front three, wherever I can help the team."