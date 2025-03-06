Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey admits he does not expect his contract situation to be resolved until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has already made more than 150 appearances for Pools, is one of a number of high profile players whose deals expire this summer. As it stands, Pools are at risk of losing both Grey and talismanic top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe; the pair scored 38 goals between them last season and have notched a total of 19 this term. The likes of skipper Luke Waterfall, veteran Gary Madine and long-serving defender David Ferguson are all also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

While this season hasn't been quite as impressive as last term for Grey, who bagged 13 goals in a breakout campaign, the young forward remains one of his side's hottest properties. The diminutive attacker has impressive experience for someone of his age and still boasts considerable potential. Despite missing almost two months of the season after undergoing surgery to correct a groin issue that had plagued him since the start of the campaign, Grey has scored six goals in 29 games and has generally been one of his side's best outlets this term. Having been at the club since he was a teenager, Grey was part of the squad that won promotion in 2021, playing 13 times that season, and has become a firm fan favourite thanks to his hard work, tireless running and commitment to the club.

It would not be a huge surprise were a Football League club to come knocking for Grey this summer. With Pools at risk of getting stranded in the National League following another underwhelming season, the chance to return to the big time could prove difficult for Grey to turn down. Having offered Grey a new contract some time ago, Pools fans are growing more and more nervous with every passing week that the popular frontman does not put pen to paper and commit his future to the club. With 10 games still to go this season, Grey admits he does not expect a resolution on his future until the end of the campaign.

"Everything's still up in the air," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"There are obviously contract discussions ongoing but I think it will be more sorted towards the end of the season, we'll see what happens there.

"It doesn't really cross my mind when I'm playing or even when I'm around the place. I just look forward to the next game, look forward to training and stuff like that. I just want to keep doing as well as I can."