Teenager Hartlepool United attacker Max Storey has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old made his first team debut as a second half substitute during the final home game of last season against Dagenham and Redbridge, impressing with his willingness to show for the ball, knack of drifting into pockets of space and his composure in possession.

The diminutive attacking-midfielder, who scored 22 goals in 31 appearances for the academy side last season, spent time out on a work experience loan with Northern Premier League side Redcar earlier in the year, producing a man-of-the-match performance on his debut.

Following the news this morning that Nicky Featherstone had agreed a player-coach deal, Storey becomes the 14th player contracted to Pools ahead of next season, although both Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase have been made available for transfer.

Teenage midfielder Max Storey impressed on his Hartlepool United debut last month and has been rewarded with his first professional contract.

Upon signing his contract, Storey told the club website: "I'm very grateful for the opportunity and I'm buzzing to have signed.

"It's been an enjoyable season for me personally and hopefully I can kick on over the summer.

"I'd like to thank all the staff at the club who have helped with my development since I've been here."

Meanwhile, academy manager Ian McGuckin added:

"We're really pleased for Max - he's worked hard and earned his opportunity.

"He follows Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy who signed contracts in December, which shows the strength and potential in our academy set-up.