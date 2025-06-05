Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey has paid tribute to the support of Pools fans following the conclusion of his fifth season at the club.

Grey, who made his debut as a teenager in October 2020, has gone on to score 24 goals in 155 games in the North East, including six in 39 last term. The versatile frontman is one of the last vestiges of the memorable 2020/21 promotion-winning squad, along with veteran Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson, who is in negotiations over a new contract, and has established himself as a fan favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium. Although the 22-year-old, who endured a barren spell in the second half of last term, would surely like to add more goals to his game, his pace, determination and hard work have made him a valuable asset to Pools over the last few seasons.

Yet Pools are now running the risk of losing a number of their prize assets, including Grey, leading scorer Mani Dieseruvwe and indefatigable midfielder Nathan Sheron, following a bizarre and chaotic few months. Pools were plunged into a race against time - or so they thought - following the sudden and unexpected resignation of chairman Raj Singh in March, only for takeover talks to collapse last month and Singh to return following a highly unusual vote amongst season ticket holders, which resulted in 63 per cent of eligible supporters asking for him to take charge once again for an indefinite period.

At this stage, it is difficult to tell whether the ongoing chaos that has overshadowed the club in the wake of the latest takeover debacle is likely to have much of an impact on the futures of the club's stars - although it's unlikely to have helped. Grey, who was offered a new contract earlier in the season but opted not to commit his future to the club, was linked with a move away from the North East even before the most recent crisis in the corridors of power, with a number of Football League sides rumoured to have watched him last term. Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport after Pools brought the curtain down on another underwhelming campaign last month, the energetic forward admitted he wasn't sure where his future lay while reflecting on the outstanding support of the Pools fans.

Grey, who joined Pools as a teenager in 2019, is one of a number of high profile players who could be set to leave this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what's happening with my next move," he said.

"The most important thing is that there's a future for the club - whether that's me being here or not. That's the most important thing for me and the fans, that's all they want. We can see what happens from there.

"I'd like to thank all the fans for everything they've given me and all the players throughout the last six years I've been here. If you look at every league we've been in, they've always been one of the biggest attendances. I can't ask for much more and I really appreciate every single one of them."