Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits attacker Anthony Mancini is "very close" to a return from injury.

The Frenchman has missed the last two months with a groin problem but Limbrick confirmed he is hoping he'll be available to feature this week when Pools travel to relegation-threatened Fylde and play-off contenders Eastleigh. Mancini produced one of his best performances of the campaign against Oldham on New Year's Day, running the Latics back line ragged and scoring the winning goal, but was ruled out the following week after sustaining a groin injury. Pools fans had hoped the 23-year-old was getting back to the form that saw him light up the National League at the beginning of last season. Blessed with so much talent, Mancini has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has managed just 37 appearances, more than half of which have come from the bench, since signing for Pools in the summer of 2023.

With Pools enduring a difficult run of just one win in their last 10 games, Limbrick's side could certainly use some of the Frenchman's va va voom to help them turn their form around. Former manager Lennie Lawrence had hoped Mancini would be back by now, but Pools are always understandably cautious when it comes to the midfielder's temperamental fitness. Given that Pools have little left to play for other than pride, it seems prudent not to rush Mancini's latest return, especially given what happened at a similar point last season when he was forced off 10 minutes into an abortive comeback under Kevin Phillips. Even so, Limbrick knows he needs some good results if he's to convince both the board and the fanbase that he is the right man to lead the club beyond this season, while Mancini's flair and technical quality could make him an important part of the Australian's more attack-minded approach. Limbrick confirmed that Mancini has returned to training and Pools are hoping he could be available to feature this week.

"He's very close," he said.

"He's done a bit of training this week, he still hasn't trained fully but he's been involved.

"We need to be careful with him - we want him back, we need him back. We really like him and value him as a player.

"Hopefully next week he can feature at some stage but we're making sure that he's fully fit and ready to go."