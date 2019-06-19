Craig Hignett admits Hartlepool United's summer has been 'difficult' so far.

Pools have secured the services of four new players so far this summer with Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip and Luke Molyneux agreeing permanent deals at the Super 6 Stadium.

And despite that promising start, Hignett remains frustrated that he hasn’t been able to bring more players in.

“It’s been a busy summer so far,” said the Hartlepool manager.

“I’ve spoke to lots of people, travelled all over to speak to them. The frustrating bit is we haven’t been able to get as much done as we would have wanted.

“We’ve spoke to a lot of people and it’s been really difficult this season to get people over the line, for whatever reason.

“Players and agents are playing one off against the other waiting to see if they can get a better offer elsewhere.

“It’s been really difficult but we’ve managed to get some bits done which we’re very pleased with, but we’d like to do a bit more.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With pre-season training now set to start next Monday, Hignett is hoping he can bring some new faces in by the time kick-off their friendly campaign at Billingham Town on July 2.

But with the former Middlesbrough striker operating on a tight budget following the four signings so far, it may be a matter of quality over quantity with the Pools squad currently looking fairly healthy in terms of numbers.

“I’ve got a figure with my budget and that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“When I reach that number I’ve got to stop and I can’t bring anyone else in. I don’t think it’s about individual numbers to bring in it’s about the quality of signings I can make on the budget I have.

“I know how much I’ve got to play with left and I know the type of quality I can get for that money so whether that’s one player or three, I’ll be careful but I’ll still try and get three!