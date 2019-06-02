Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reacts after 'pantomime villain' Liam Noble signs new deal

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has reacted to the news Liam Noble has penned a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

Last season's top-scorer Noble was tied down for another year on Friday - and manager Hignett was delighted to get his "pantomime villain" secured.

The manager believes there are few players in the National League who can dictate a game as well as former Sunderland trainee Noble.

"That’s another bit of business we’re really happy to sort out," said Hignett of 13-goal Noble.

"Liam was a big part of our midfield last season, he knows the league well and he was our top scorer from midfield so he’s a big part of what I hope will be a squad with lots of competition next year.

"Sometimes he can be a little bit like the pantomime villain when the opposition fans get on his back but I think he revels in that sort of environment.

"He’s a very good footballer technically and he’s also got a good football brain – he can manage a game, slowing things down or changing the flow of a game.

"He’s good at that and there aren’t too many about who are can do that so we’re pleased he will be staying with us."

Noble became the fourth player to commit to Pools, following on from Myles Anderson, Gavan Holohan and good friend and skipper Ryan Donaldson.

Hignett has also completed the permanent signings of Michael Raynes and Nicke Kabamba, who both spent spells at the Vic on loan last season, and goalkeeper Ben Killip.