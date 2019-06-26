Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett's cheeky request to the National League one week ahead of fixture release
With just under one week to go until the National League fixtures are released, Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has made a cheeky request.
Pools will find out their full 2019-20 National League schedule at around 1pm on Wednesday, July 3.
It’s an important date in the pre-season calendar for any club as excitement ahead of the new competitive season grows.
While Hignett has no preference regarding any one team, he just wants the league to consider the travelling Pools will have to do over the 46 game campaign.
“Now Gateshead have gone there’s no one team I’ll be looking out for,” admitted the Hartlepool manager. It’s a tough one for us because we’ve got more miles this season than we have the previous two, so hopefully that is considered when planning the fixtures.”
The Pools boss also made a hopeful plea to the league regarding his side’s fixture schedule. He added: “I know it wouldn’t be great for the fans but knowing the way the league is, knowing where we are geographically, it would suit us to have Saturday, Tuesday away games at Dover and Sutton or somewhere like that because it would stop us travelling all the way back up only to go back down.
“I’m not asking for beneficial treatment, but it would make sense if we could make one long away trip and get to play two games on a Saturday then a Tuesday.
“I can’t see it happening, but it would certainly help us out because we’re going to do over 10,000 miles this season so it’s going to be more difficult for us just because of that.”