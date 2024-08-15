Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has hinted that Saturday's visit of well-fancied Southend could come too soon for Irish midfielder Greg Sloggett.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with an ankle injury he picked up in last month's pre-season win over Sunderland under-21s that saw him leave Victoria Park on crutches.

Sloggett was pictured back out on the grass earlier in the week but Sarll suggested he remains a doubt for Saturday's first home game of the new season.

The broad-shouldered midfielder signed for Pools following a frustrating spell at Cheltenham, where he was reduced to just one start and one substitute appearance as the Robins were relegated from League One.

Saturday's visit of Southend could come too soon for the Irish midfielder. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, he is held in extremely high regard in his homeland having helped University College Dublin win promotion back to the League of Ireland Premier Division, enjoyed a successful spell with Derry City before amassing 160 appearances for Dundalk, playing 16 times in the Europa League.

Sloggett made an immediate impression at Pools, creating two of the goals in a thumping pre-season win over South Shields and catching the eye with his determined pressing in the first half of the game against Sunderland.

While Sarll had hoped he might be able to call on Sloggett this weekend, he admits he now fears the visit of Southend might come too soon for the midfielder.

"Greg is touch and go, it might be a bit early," he said.

"I don't think we're completely satisfied with the work he's undertaken in terms of its quantity just yet."