Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits he wants to see his side press more effectively.

When Sarll was appointed in April, he arrived with a reputation for playing a high pressing style of football and vowed to continue that at the Prestige Group Stadium.

While the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss has managed to make his mark on his new side, who have become more combative, well-structured and difficult to break down, there haven't been too many signs of the relentless press Poolies were promised.

There was some suggestion during last Saturday's thrilling win over Sutton, particularly in the second half, that Pools were looking to press their opponents higher up the pitch.

Sarll arrived with a reputation for pressing all over the pitch but Pools fans have not seen too much evidence of his trademark approach this season.

The tireless Nathan Sheron led a handful of well-timed pressing movements which elicited a favourable response from the terraces but that was perhaps the exception that proved the rule.

Pools do have plenty of players with the athletic characteristics to press from the front but for the most part Sarll's side have either been surprisingly passive or frustratingly disjointed.

Sarll appears mindful of the issues his side have encountered when trying to implement his trademark press and admits Pools need to improve.

"We definitely need to see more, definitely," he said.

"I think we have to do more, especially here.

"It's always been my way, for sure, but here we just have to.

"Now knowing the club better than I did when I arrived, I think there has to be that determination to get on the front foot and be aggressive.

"It's so important and we've got so much work to do.

"Especially with this group of players, stitching them together, some have been brought in under Darren Sarll and Joe Monks, some under Darren Kelly, John Askey or Kevin Phillips.

"Trying to stitch that all together will always be the ultimate challenge and objective.

"It's a difficult one, but we have to keep working at it.

"It's all about hours on the pitch."