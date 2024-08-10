Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits Pools endured an 11 hour coach journey prior to opening day win over Yeovil
Pools began their National League campaign with a hard-fought three points thanks to debutant Jack Hunter's superb strike 25 minutes from time.
The visitors were well-organised, energetic, industrious and combative throughout - so it came as a major surprise when Sarll revealed his side had endured a nightmarish trip down.
The new look Pools squad were already prepared for an arduous trip; the visit to Yeovil is their longest of the entire season.
However, things started to go wrong as Pools headed down south to the point where assistant manager Carl Dickinson even had to hold an improvised training session at a service station.
Remarkably, Pools showed few signs of any sort of travel sickness and produced a determined and disciplined performance at Huish Park as manager Darren Sarll got one over on one of his former sides.
"It was a difficult day yesterday. I'd never have said this if we'd been beaten or we'd drawn, but we had an 11 hour coach journey," he said.
"We had to change our training plans on the way down, we didn't actually train.
"We left Hartlepool at eight and we got there at seven. We went straight to dinner and then straight to bed.
"We did some work this morning with them. The staff were excellent.
"I just hope it doesn't take us as long getting back!"
Match-winner Jack Hunter, arguably the afternoon's standout performer, was impressed with how his new teammates responded to their less than ideal journey to the West Country.
The 26-year-old, who scored just one goal in 79 appearances for former side Halifax, took a little over an hour to open his Pools account and praised the character of the squad.
He said: "I think the main thing for me was that I didn't hear anybody complaining, and that's rare in football.
"Yesterday was a tough day, but everyone just got on with it and we took it in our stride.
"Today, I don't think anyone would have realised that we did that yesterday.
"It's credit to all the lads that we just got on with things."
