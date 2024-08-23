"We've just got to go and win the game - we can't change that there's another game on Monday.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits there is "no right answer" when it comes to the question of balancing the need for rotation with the desire to avoid changing a winning team.

Pools are set to play two games in just three days this weekend, entertaining winless Wealdstone on Saturday before making the long trip to Woking on Monday.

Supporters will still have bad memories of what happened this time last year when defender Dan Dodds suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury less then 48 hours before mercurial midfielder Anthony Mancini was ruled out for four months with a hamstring tear; Pools rose to the top of the National League but the two injuries derailed their campaign.

Sarll is already having to contend with a handful of absentees, with Dodds set for another spell on the sidelines - albeit, thankfully, a much shorter one - and Luke Charman ruled out for at least four weeks.

Darren Sarll and his side are set to play two games in three days over the bank holiday weekend.

A thin squad is already starting to look a bit threadbare, although Pools have been bolstered by the recent arrivals of Kieron Freeman, Gary Madine and Darren Robinson, while midfielders Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace have returned to full training.

Managers throughout the National League will be pondering the question of how best to avoid burnout, heavy legs and injuries while remaining competitive.

Given that Sarll has a relatively small squad to work with, his options are somewhat limited, although he will be able to call on captain Luke Waterfall again after he served his suspension following his red card against Southend.

Sarll can rest assured that he has one of the fittest and most robust squads in the league, with new signings Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron and Adam Campbell in particular seeming to take the hectic schedule in their stride.

Even so, it promises to be a taxing few days for the Pools boss and his players, with Sarll admitting there is no perfect way to navigate the notoriously difficult bank holiday weekend.

"There's no right answer," he said.

"There's no science, otherwise we'd all implement it.

"I remember sitting at a League Managers Association event with Pep Guardiola.

"There were 40 managers in the room - how I managed to get a seat I have no idea.

"Sam Allardyce put his hand up to ask Guardiola a question and said, 'Pep, every time I make five changes, my team gets worse but every time you do it, your team gets better. How do you prepare for that?'"

"Pep said - 'sign better subs!'"

"There's no right or wrong, unless you win the next game and those decisions are then deemed as the right decisions because you've won the game.

"I can never get away from focusing on what I think is the best team to win the game - I'm not really fussed if they've played 48 hours or 24 hours before.

"If we think that player, with his condition and his attributes, is the right player, then he plays again.

"I don't think any player would want to come out of the team - if they did, then I don't believe they're of a professional nature.

"We can use history and medical backgrounds to make some intelligent decisions - maybe the player's a little bit older, maybe he's had a history of injuries.

"We've just got to go and win the game - we can't change that there's another game on Monday.

"We've just got to try and keep winning the games as often as possible.

"We tried to give the players an extra recovery day this week because of the travelling and the type of game Tamworth was - it was like warfare.

"We'll see where we get off to now with our work."