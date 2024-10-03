Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is confident Billy Sass-Davies is the right man to replace the suspended Tom Parkes ahead of Saturday's visit of Sutton.

Parkes has probably been his side's best player so far this season, starting all 12 matches, but the experienced defender is set to be sidelined this weekend after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Forest Green Rovers.

That means Billy Sass-Davies will have another chance to impress following a strong start to his Pools career.

The towering 24-year-old linked up with Sarll for the third time this summer - he'd already played under the Pools boss at both Yeovil and Woking - and has made nine appearances.

Sass-Davies is set to partner skipper Luke Waterfall for the first time this season on Saturday after Tom Parkes was sidelined through suspension.

Initially signed as back-up to the experienced pair of Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, Sass-Davies has been a regular in the Pools defence with Waterfall serving two suspensions.

In truth, he was more than a little unfortunate to lose his place when Waterfall returned from suspension against Rochdale but the former Wales under-21 international hasn't had to wait too long to regain his place in the XI.

For all Pools have struggled this season, the centre-halves have been impressive and Sarll's side have shipped just six goals in the nine games Sass-Davies has featured in.

And with the defender set to partner Waterfall for the first time this term, Sarll is confident he is the perfect man to replace the impressive Parkes.

"Bill's experience of working for me is greater than any other player in this squad," he said.

"I think Billy has always had real promise.

"He played for Wales at a very young age, he's played in the Football League at a very young age.

"He now needs to make sure that his consistency across the board is at the highest possible level.

"If he can retain his consistency at an optimal performance level, he's going to have a really good career.

"He's a good player and he's someone who can provide different solutions to someone like Waterfall and Parkes because of his athleticism.

"He can sometimes cover a little bit quicker and attack certain areas a little bit quicker.

"Then you flip it and he's not had as much experience of dealing with danger as Tom and Luke, so you're always trading off.

"I think he's a really good player, a really good player."