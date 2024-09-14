Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll blasted Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Ebbsfleet as his side's worst performance of the season so far.

The Fleet came into the game winless in their first eight matches but were given a lift by new manager Harry Watling, who was appointed on Thursday following the sacking of Danny Searle.

Even so, Pools must have fancied their chances against a Fleet side who came into the game with just two points in their first eight games.

The visitors made a bright enough start that saw Joe Grey go through on goal only to have his effort smothered by veteran goalkeeper Mark Cousins, who is three years older than his new boss.

However, once the hosts were allowed to settle Pools proved far too passive, both out of possession - Sarll's trademark press was nowhere to be seen - and with the ball at their feet.

The visitors could have few complaints when former Pools frontman Rakish Bingham fired the Fleet in front five minutes before the break after Tom Parkes failed to deal with a hopeful ball over the top.

Sarll rolled the dice and made a series of changes in the second half as Pools ended the game with six attackers on the pitch.

Mani Dieseruvwe might have felt he should have done better late on when he dragged his strike wide of the near post in a promising position but Pools rarely looked like equalising and, in truth, probably didn't deserve to.

A disappointed Darren Sarll said afterwards his side were "garbage" as Pools dropped out of the play-off places.

"I'm very, very, very disappointed," he said.

"I thought we were garbage all game.

"We lacked intensity, enthusiasm and energy.

"We had no intensity in attack and no intensity in our defending, that makes it very, very hard.

"It was a difficult day and it was definitely the poorest performance I've seen so far."

Sarll blasted his side's defending for the winning goal as "circus-like".

Ebbsfleet had failed to score in their last five games but undid Pools through a hopeful punt upfield that caught out Tom Parkes who, in fairness, has rarely put a foot wrong all season.

Rakish Bingham did well to fashion a shooting opportunity and his strike deflected off Parkes and wrong-footed goalkeeper Adam Smith as the home side broke their goalscoring duck and Bingham got one over on his former employers.

The Pools boss was less than impressed with his side's uncharacteristically chaotic defending as they went down to a second defeat of the campaign.

He said: "It was circus-like, it was a calamity, especially for a team that has defended so well.

"The fact that the game was won on a twice deflected shot probably sums up the calibre of the game.

"We're really disappointed that we've come away from home against a team that is really out of form - really out of form - and we've not done anywhere near enough to justify our supporters travelling the length of the country."

Other than an early opportunity for Joe Grey and a late snapshot from Mani Dieseruvwe, Pools struggled to create chances in Kent.

Even though the visitors finished the game with almost all of their attacking players on the pitch, Pools never - if ever - looked like drawing level.

Sarll's side have managed just seven goals in their opening nine matches - only three teams, including Ebbsfleet, have scored less - and the boss admitted he was frustrated with the lack of creativity.

"We didn't have any intensity," he said.

"When the ball does turn over, you start the attack without any intensity.

"It felt almost like a pre-season game at times.

"We're at our best when we play through our full-backs but we didn't do that nearly enough.

"On the odd occasion when we did get it out to Dodds, he looked a threat.

"We can't say that our best attacking threat is a right-back when we have the likes of Charman, Grey, Campbell and Mancini all on the pitch at the same time.

"I'd expect a little bit more.

"Even with two up-front I didn't ever believe we'd get that goal back and that's probably the first time I've felt like that since being here."