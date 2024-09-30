Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has called for patience after Pools failed to score for the fourth game in a row in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Pools, who are the National League's second lowest scorers, have managed just seven goals in 12 games so far this season.

Sarll's side have scored one goal in six home games this term and the goals have started to dry up on the road too, with Pools drawing a blank in a disappointing defeat to bottom club Ebbsfleet before failing to score again during Saturday's trip to The New Lawn.

The under pressure Pools boss made a series of contentious changes ahead of the weekend's game, naming an XI that had not scored a single goal between them this season.

Sarll wants to see his side win the ball back higher up the pitch as he looks to help Pools end their goalscoring drought.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who bagged 23 league goals last term, and Joe Grey, who notched a career-best 13, were both dropped to the bench; while neither, particularly Dieseruvwe, have been able to hit the same heights, the duo have still scored five of their side's seven goals so far under Sarll.

Creative midfielder Anthony Mancini also lined up among the substitutes.

The Frenchman has been in and out of the side this season, scoring one goal, but is one of a few players Pools possess who is capable of unlocking a defence with a moment of magic.

Despite the divisive decision to leave three of his side's biggest goals threats on the bench, Sarll was still able to call upon Gary Madine, who has scored over 100 goals in the top three divisions of English Football throughout his impressive career, and Adam Campbell, whose goals fired Gateshead to the National League North title.

There were signs of improvement for Pools on Saturday, who were much better than during their midweek mauling at the hands of Rochdale, but it was another frustrating afternoon for Sarll's side, who are closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

Sarll arrived in April with a reputation for playing an all-action, high pressing brand of football but the boss seems to have moved away from that in recent weeks in a bid to help his side score more goals.

However, Saturday's team, which featured three defensive-minded midfielders, indicated that he is eager to revert back to the more compact, tenacious and robust approach which saw Pools pick up seven points from their opening three matches.

And Sarll has suggested he wants his side to win the ball back more often and higher up the pitch as he searches for the right formula to help Pools rediscover their goalscoring touch.

"It's all about what you commit to," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"The turnover of the ball in the fifth division is a lot, lot higher than in the Championship.

"There will have to be patience.

"When I worked in the Premier League, I didn't work for the biggest club in the league, so everything was about being really compact out of possession and minimising the risk in possession. That worked for them.

"I think we need to win the ball back more, I don't think we win the ball back anywhere near enough.

"With what we have, we can't start our play from our own goalposts that leads to a tap-in at the other goalposts, our squad hasn't been assembled like that.

"Whether the players have been signed by me or the people previously, it's not assembled like that.

"What we have to do is make sure we create goalscoring moments from turnovers as high up the pitch as we can so the distance to goal is as short as possible."