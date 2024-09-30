Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll confident he can turn things around after Pools endure difficult September
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pools have now failed to win - and, indeed, failed to score - in any of their last four games.
After a strong start to the campaign that saw Pools taken seven points from their opening three matches, the wheels have rather fallen off.
Pools, who are the National League's second lowest scorers, are 18th and just four points above the relegation zone after a miserable September that's seen them take four points from 18 available.
The pressure is beginning to mount on Sarll, with the embattled boss incurring the ire of an increasingly frustrated fanbase after last week's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Rochdale.
While Saturday's narrow defeat was a much-improved performance, the fact remains that Pools failed to score again and lost even more ground on their National League rivals.
The under pressure Sarll appears to be grappling for a solution to his side's recent problems, with the boss dropping both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last term, for Saturday's trip to Gloucestershire.
Sarll felt his side's improved showing at the weekend bodes well for the future as he bids to win over the Pools fanbase.
"I understand, I completely understand," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"Absolutely, I'd rather they channel their frustration at me than the players, 100 per cent.
"We have to keep making sure that the energy on the pitch is as it was against Forest Green because, by hook or by crook, we'll start scoring goals.
"We've had 12 games, there is plenty of time.
"I had a period, funnily enough after being beaten by Hartlepool when I was Stevenage manager, when we were 17th at the end of January and two-and-a-half months later we were third. These things aren't unheard of.
"We do not concede many goals, our defensive output is incredible and hopefully over the course of the season the house stays strong under those foundations.
"We're 12 games in."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.