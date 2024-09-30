Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits he understands the frustration of fans after Pools were beaten 1-0 by Forest Green Rovers.

Pools have now failed to win - and, indeed, failed to score - in any of their last four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a strong start to the campaign that saw Pools taken seven points from their opening three matches, the wheels have rather fallen off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools, who are the National League's second lowest scorers, are 18th and just four points above the relegation zone after a miserable September that's seen them take four points from 18 available.

Pools picked up just four points from eighteen available during a difficult September as the pressure started to mount on manager Darren Sarll.

The pressure is beginning to mount on Sarll, with the embattled boss incurring the ire of an increasingly frustrated fanbase after last week's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Saturday's narrow defeat was a much-improved performance, the fact remains that Pools failed to score again and lost even more ground on their National League rivals.

The under pressure Sarll appears to be grappling for a solution to his side's recent problems, with the boss dropping both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last term, for Saturday's trip to Gloucestershire.

Sarll felt his side's improved showing at the weekend bodes well for the future as he bids to win over the Pools fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand, I completely understand," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Absolutely, I'd rather they channel their frustration at me than the players, 100 per cent.

"We have to keep making sure that the energy on the pitch is as it was against Forest Green because, by hook or by crook, we'll start scoring goals.

"We've had 12 games, there is plenty of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a period, funnily enough after being beaten by Hartlepool when I was Stevenage manager, when we were 17th at the end of January and two-and-a-half months later we were third. These things aren't unheard of.

"We do not concede many goals, our defensive output is incredible and hopefully over the course of the season the house stays strong under those foundations.

"We're 12 games in."