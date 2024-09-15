Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll confirmed that Gary Madine missed Saturday's defeat to Ebbsfleet with a groin strain.

The experienced frontman didn't play a competitive game for 16 months prior to signing for Pools and has been edging closer to full fitness ever since he made his debut last month.

Pools fans are yet to see the best of the 34-year-old, who has won five promotions, including two to the Premier League, and scored over 100 goals in a distinguished career.

It's been a slightly slow start to life at the Prestige Group Stadium for Madine, while last season's top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was visibly frustrated after being substituted for the new man in successive home games.

Even so, it felt like Pools could have used Madine's stature, power and pedigree in Kent as Sarll's side slipped to a second defeat of the season against an Ebbsfleet outfit who had failed to win any of their opening eight matches.

Sarll made a succession of changes in the second half and Pools ended the game with six attackers on the pitch but, other than one effort from Mani Dieseruvwe 10 minutes from time, rarely looked like equalising.

The visitors huffed and puffed but certainly could have used another focal point, especially someone of Madine's quality, as Pools dropped out of the play-off places.

Sarll confirmed that the frontman missed the long trip south with a groin strain but the boss was unsure about how long Madine could be out for.

"You're always going to miss Gary Madine," he said.

"I won't really know how he is until Monday.

"We'll have a look at how he is, medically, with Danny (O'Connor, physio) on Monday.

"Hopefully, we'll get him back involved in time for next Saturday.

"Of course, you can always do with someone like Gary Madine and what he brings to the side.

"I thought we were poor aerially in that offensive area.

"We were a little bit fragile and we need to be better.

"Gary would have definitely come into play sooner rather than later.

"We missed Gary and we missed Greg (Sloggett) with his athleticism.

"It's a big week coming up for us and we've got to make sure we address everything from the Ebbsfleet game and then move forward to next week."