Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has confirmed that none of Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett, Adam Campbell and Gary Madine have trained so far this week while Kieran Wallace is nursing a new injury.

Madine and Sloggett both missed last weekend's disappointing defeat to bottom club Ebbsfleet while Adam Campbell had an injection on Monday in an attempt to solve an ongoing Achilles issue.

Jack Hunter, meanwhile, has played in spite of missing training before this season and Sarll refused to rule out any of the quartet ahead of Saturday's visit of in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.

Kieran Wallace has been plagued by injury problems throughout his career and hasn't made a first team appearance since February, although he had recently returned to training and captained a young side in last week's Durham Challenge Cup defeat to Chester-le-Street United.

Sarll confirmed that Pools are dealing with a spate of injuries ahead of this weekend's visit of in-form Dagenham and Redbridge.

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon, who started the opening six matches of the new campaign, remains sidelined for the foreseeable future after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in last month's goalless draw with Braintree.

The string of injuries come at a bad time for Pools, who are still to win at home so far this season and are set to entertain two of the National League's form sides in the next week as both Dagenham and Redbridge, who unseated leaders Gateshead following a remarkable 7-1 win on Saturday, and high-flying Rochdale visit the Prestige Group Stadium.

"We've picked up a spate of injuries," Sarll said.

"So far, Hunter, Sloggett, Madine and Campbell haven't trained.

"Those four players, at the moment, still haven't put their boots on this week.

"Wallace has picked up a training ground injury and Dixon is obviously still out.

"Their involvement in the next 48 hours will dictate whether they can start, whether they can be sub or whether they aren't ready for either."