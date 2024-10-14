Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll felt his side should have had a penalty during Saturday's FA Cup clash with National League North outfit Brackley Town.

Adam Campbell's late equaliser rescued a draw for Pools, who are set to travel to Northamptonshire on Tuesday for the replay as Sarll and his side bid for a place in the first round proper.

However, things could have been different for the hosts had referee Darius Bradley agreed with Sarll's assessment.

Pools were generally outplayed in the first half and were fortunate to make it to half time only one goal down following George Carline's well-taken opener but started to turn the screw after the break.

The visitors put their bodies on the line to keep Pools out and the Saints defence wasn't breached until five minutes from time when Campbell lashed home a late leveller after Mani Dieseruvwe's initial effort had been saved.

Yet the hosts felt hard done by on more than one occasion, with the man in the middle waving away two penalty appeals in the second half.

While Sarll wasn't sure there was enough in Scott Pollock's challenge on Joe Grey on the corner of the box, he felt his side should have been awarded a spot-kick after Nathan Sheron's driving effort deflected up onto a Brackley hand.

It looked clear enough that there had been contact between ball and hand, although perhaps the fact that there was not a huge amount of time for the defender to react dettered Bradley from pointing to the spot.

The Pools boss felt his side were unfortunate not to get a penalty but refused to blame the man in the middle for his team's failure to overcome their lower league opponents.

"I think the handball was a definite penalty," he said.

"The challenge on Joe I haven't seen, but I have seen the handball.

"It's a clear handball. He had his arm above his head, that's not a natural position.

"We made enough chances to win the game, we made more than enough chances.

"As good as some of their chances were in the first half, we could have put five or six past them in the second half."