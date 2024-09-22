Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hails new recruit Nathan Asiimwe's versatility following Pools debut
The versatile teenager arrived on loan from Charlton in the week and made his debut in Saturday's defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge, playing the first hour as Pools failed to score at home for the fourth time in five games.
Asiimwe has spent much of the last 12 months in a wing-back role at The Valley, where he has already managed 26 appearances, including 18 in League One.
The 19-year-old's latest Charlton outing came as recently as Tuesday, where he featured from the bench as the Addicks beat Cambridge in the EFL Trophy.
Asiimwe, who was called up to the Uganda squad for the first time in March, can also operate at right-back, left-back or in the heart of defence, a role he has occasionally fulfilled while coming through the youth ranks in South East London.
The new recruit lined up on the right flank for his Pools debut, working hard and showing one or two moments of real promise without making too much of an impact on proceedings.
With David Ferguson set to serve a suspension following his late red card, it's not impossible Pools could turn to Asiimwe to fill in at left-back, while his prowess as a wing-back also gives his new side the flexibility to switch to a three if Sarll so desires.
And the Pools boss is confident Asiimwe's versatility will stand him in good stead during his spell in the North East.
"He's been a wide player his whole life," he said.
"In the last year at Charlton they've tried to have some adaptations with him because the manager plays 3-5-2.
"Last year he played 20 or so games as a wing-back.
"One of the things I liked most about Nathan is that he can play both full-back positions.
"He's probably not as defensively-minded as a natural full-back because he is a wide player from birth.
"He just gives us another option.
"When we lost (Dan) Dodds and (Luke) Charman, it felt like everything had to change.
"What we've tried to do is learn as we move forwards and Nathan gives us a lot more flexibility."
