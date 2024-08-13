Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hailed Saturday's hard-fought win over Yeovil as a team effort.

Debutant Jack Hunter grabbed many of the headlines thanks to his spectacular second half winner, while midfield partner Nathan Sheron also caught the eye with a tireless, combative performance.

However, Sarll was at pains to point out that his new side's opening day victory was a result of a well-structured, hardworking and disciplined team effort.

It was a momentous afternoon for goalkeeper Joel Dixon, who was a surprise inclusion ahead of new signing Adam Smith following a torrid first season at Victoria Park. Despite one late scare when he fumbled a cross after colliding with substitute Manny Onariase, the Middlesbrough-born stopper came through the game unscatched and with just a second clean sheet in 27 Pools appearances.

Sarll appears to have assembled a team willing to battle and work hard for one another after Pools made a winning start to their National League campaign. Picture by Frank Reid.

New skipper Luke Waterfall, who endured a stop-start pre-season, and central-defensive partner Tom Parkes were their typically solid selves, while right-back Dan Dodds put in an impressive display on his first competitive outing for 350 days.

One of the outstanding features of Saturday's showing was the structure and organisation of the team, with Yeovil struggling to play through Pools despite dominating the ball for large parts of the contest.

Beginning with the energetic, selfless front line, Pools pressed Yeovil's midfield and tracked their runners from out wide, reducing the hosts to a handful of half chances and speculative efforts from range prior to substitute Harvey Greenslade's late opportunity following Dixon's spill.

Equally pleasing was the dynamism of the two midfielders, with Hunter and Sheron impacting the game at both ends and appearing to cover a monumental distance; Sarll has been keen to deploy the pair in a more traditional, box-to-box role, pushing Hunter high up the pitch and helping the 26-year-old, who scored just once in 79 games for Halifax, open his Pools account after a little over an hour of action.

With impressive Irishman Greg Slogget set to return from an ankle injury for this weekend's visit of Southend and Sarll able to call on the vast experience of Nicky Featherstone, Pools fans will be hoping their problems in midfield are now behind them.

"Not just the new signings, I thought everyone," Sarll said.

"I thought Waterfall, who has had a mixed pre-season with availability, was excellent.

"Dodds, no competitive game for nine years or whatever it is, I thought they were all excellent.

"I could even go back to the goalkeeper and what his situation is, to have the mindset to be able to go and deliver, and he did deliver.

"The thing with Jack (Hunter) and Nathan (Sheron), I told them before they joined, because of the way my teams normally operate, they will be higher than they've probably ever been previously. That's nothing against anyone else, I just know what my sort of product looks like.

"Jack really loves that side of it, and midfielders should. We do a thing with midfielders now where we chop them up into little bits.

"A midfielder in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s was someone who could tackle, could run, could score, could head it. They could do the lot, that's why they played midfield, because you wanted to be half in the defending camp and half in the attacking camp. Now we chop this role up, he's a 10, an eight, a six, a four, it's nonsense.

"What I want from my midfielders is those old fashioned qualities and what we definitely knew about Nathan, Jack and Greg was that they could really, really cope with the physical demands of what I'm going to ask of them.

"As I've started to work with them I think, technically, I've probably under-appreciated them. Technically, they're really terrific.

"They're very competent, very competent, and there's loads more they can do.

"It's a nice start and sometimes what those starts do is they unlock a belief. Because uncle Darren has said to them that they can do it, they might start believing me every now and then.

"It's a nice moment and I was pleased for everyone really."