Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has admitted that he remains in the market for one more new addition to his squad.

Pools have remained patient throughout the summer but, after a slow start, have made 12 new signings.

The squad, at last, is starting to take shape following the recent arrivals of Gary Madine, Darren Robinson, Brad Young and Roshaun Mathurin while Luke Charman returned from injury at the weekend and Dan Dodds is on the comeback trail.

Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax was the first time all season Sarll has had to leave a contracted professional out of his matchday squad, with teenage defender Louis Stephenson the unfortunate man to miss out.

The Pools boss is still hoping to add one more new face to his squad.

While Pools have yet to hit top gear so far this season, Sarll looks to have had a successful summer with a number of his recruits already making an impact.

However, the boss is hoping he can add another new face to his much-improved squad within the next week or so.

Sarll hinted that there could be room for one more addition last week and reaffirmed his intention to continue his shopping spree following Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax.

"We're looking, of course," he said.

"We've waited so patiently for so long and we've always been ok being without.

"When the moment arrives where we can, we will.

"Some of the acquisitions we've made lately have been incredibly financially beneficial to us.

"The Premier League clubs and Derby, in particular, have been so gracious and giving.

"That's allowed us to do some really good business where we're not stretching ourselves financially.

"I think there's room for one more, I really do.

"It has to be the right one - I'm waiting on a call over the weekend.

"We might have a bench of a goalie and six wingers!"