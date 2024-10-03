Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits he wants to win every game as pressure continues to mount ahead of the visit of in-form Sutton.

Pools have lost each of their last four games - failing to score in any of those matches - and took just four points from 18 available in September.

That miserable run has seen Sarll's side slide down the table from play-off contenders to 18th, just four points above the relegation zone.

Sutton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four matches and will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium two points outside the play-offs.

Pools, who were thumped 3-0 at home by Rochdale last week, are still waiting for their first win at the Prestige Group Stadium this season.

It's hard to avoid the feeling that Pools have seriously underperformed with the squad that they have and the pressure in beginning to mount on Sarll, who has been the subject of growing criticism and boos from the terraces in recent weeks.

Saturday's game has the sense of an important one for the under pressure boss, with Pools still awaiting their first home win of the campaign.

And while some frustrated fans might be tempted to label this weekend's encounter as a must-win game, Sarll insists he won't be treating it any differently.

"You feel that you have to win every game in any job as a manager," he said.

"When you win 10 games in a row, which has happened a couple of times, you're still as desperate to win the 11th game as you were the first one.

"I don't think that ever escapes a manager.

"It's important to understand that this is a league and it's a campaign over 46 games, full of duels and tests and obstacles. We're just hitting our first one now.

"What do we do about it? Do we go quietly into the night or do we come out and try and be a better team.

"I think that's what we're doing, it's been a very interesting challenge.

"It's always interesting to assess your players when they get a punch on the nose, to see what kind of resilience they have.

"I'm more than happy to get out in front, and hopefully they'll be more than happy to come out behind."