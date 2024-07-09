Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll insists his side will press all over the pitch next season.

The 41-year-old arrives at Victoria Park with a reputation for assembling sides who are energetic, dynamic, combative and who press with a relentless intensity.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager has vowed that his side will harass and harry all over the park - including opposition goalkeepers.

In Adam Campbell and Luke Charman, Sarll has signed two robust attackers who have the energy and pace to help lead the press while in Joe Grey, who shares similar athletic qualities to the new recruits, he possesses another forward who has the potential to be a real asset from a pressing perspective.

Sarll has promised that his side will press all over the pitch next season.

While Sarll is determined that Pools, who were, for the most part, far more passive last season, will leave opposition defences with no time to breathe, he insists that won't be the only change in approach next term.

Pools tended to sit deep and allow sides to come onto them, especially when defending a one goal lead, last season but Sarll plans to push his team up the pitch.

That means that experienced centre-halves Luke Waterfall, who turns 34 later this month, and Tom Parkes, who is 32, will be expected to defend the halfway line.

And Sarll, who is renowned for being no-nonsense and straight-talking, insists that there is no room for manoeuvre when it comes to his pressing principles.

"It's a transition, but I don't think it's a challenge," he said.

"I haven't got time to go through a huge developmental process.

"They're doing it, there's not a choice, they haven't been given a choice.

"Luke Waterfall was told in our first meeting that he has to defend the halfway line.

"I'm not fussed if he's 34 and doesn't want to, that's his job. He's paid to do his job.

"That's a really important thing for me, it's something that's never changed in my teams over 20-something years now.

"The high press is a big thing. There are times when we won't press, but that'll be turnover based.

"All our work will be trying to affect the key areas of the pitch.

"How many post-match press conferences have you had when a manager says he thinks his side played well but they were poor in both boxes? You didn't play well then!

"I think it's important that the expectations are defined very, very clearly and very early on, and then practised.

"If the opposition wants to give me both boxes every game, then they can have the middle third.