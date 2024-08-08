Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll insists his side will make the long trip to Yeovil in search of three points this weekend.

Pools begin their new National League campaign with their longest journey of the entire season, travelling to take on the National League South champions, who should still be riding the crest of a wave following their promotion.

It promises to be a momentous day for Sarll, assistant Carl Dickinson as well as new signings Billy Sass-Davies and Adam Smith, with the quartet set to return to one of their former clubs; Sarll spent three years in charge at Huish Park, describing his time in the West Country as "beautifully tragic", leading the Glovers to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm but also losing captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died, to suicide.

Pools have an excellent record in Somerset and have won on six of their last eight visits but are set to come up against a Yeovil side with newfound momentum; manager Mark Cooper, who played for Pools in the 90s, has suggested his side could challenge for back-to-back promotions.

Sarll vows not to settle for a point on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Given that Sarll and his side face a long trip to a team still buoyed by last season's title success, the Pools boss could be forgiven if he were to settle for a point on Saturday.

However Sarll, who is a manager unafraid to take risks, has vowed to travel to his old stomping ground in search of all three.

"Things like that for managers are contextual and depend on what's going on in the game," he said.

"I like to think that as a manager I'm a bit of a gambler, I like to throw everything at the wall to try and win.

"We are Hartlepool, so why wouldn't we? Sometimes it's about that bravery, that ambition and fearlessness.

"Sometimes it works against you, but I'd rather go to bed at night on a Saturday knowing I threw every punch that was in my arsenal to try and win for the supporters, the football club, the board and, most importantly, the players.

"The mindset about the travel is irrelevant. These are professional footballers, this is the gig. Imagine the days when there were no tablets, no Netflix, no Prime. This is probably the best time to travel ever.

"The mindset has to be that we're going there to win. One, I can't satisfy my own ego with anything else and two, we're Hartlepool United.

"There's no point in me trying to manage expectations by not trying to win. That's not going to go well, especially for me.

"We have to attack every game. When I was at smaller clubs, if I can call them that, respectfully, we tried to win every game. We went to Wrxham, we went to Portsmouth with 16,000 at Fratton Park, we went there to win.

"What's the point of doing it otherwise?"