Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll insists there is nothing extra riding on Monday's trip to Woking as he prepares to return to Surrey for the first time since his sacking.

Sarll spent 18 months in charge of the Cards, leading them to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm before being sacked in November 2023 following a run of eight defeats in 10 games that saw his side stranded in the bottom half.

Sarll was appointed Pools boss six months after his Woking exit and will take his new team back to his old stomping ground following an impressive start to the campaign that has seen them win two and draw two of their first four matches.

Woking, who are now managed by former Coventry and Sheffield United midfielder Michael Doyle, lost their first two matches but have responded with back-to-back victories, beating Dagenham and Redbridge before thumping strugglers Ebbsfleet 3-0 on Saturday.

Sarll is adamant that tomorrow's game is no different to any other.

And while Sarll could be forgiven for feeling a little extra motivation to get one over on his former employers he insists he'll treat Monday's meeting just like any other match.

"Absolutely not," he said.

"Today (Wealdstone) makes it more important that we go there and we really show what we are, show what we are about.

"It's important we carry on learning and it's not about me, it's about the players.

"I don't think eight points from four games is too bad a return.

"What we've got to try and do now is finish with 11 points from five games and see out the month properly."