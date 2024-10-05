Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll said he had never received such "personal abuse" from fans during 20 years in management following Saturday's 4-3 win over in-form Sutton.

Sarll has worked hard to ingratiate himself with fans and has always made a point of thanking supporters, no matter the result, at full time.

However, relations have soured in recent weeks with fans frustrated after watching their side slide down the table following a run of four successive defeats.

Supporters also seem to have felt that Sarll's reference to "clever dicks" during his post-match interview following last weekend's defeat to Forest Green Rovers was a snide remark aimed in their direction.

The under pressure Pools boss felt some of the "personal abuse" aimed towards him from the terraces went a step too far during his side's win over Sutton.

Things seemed set to ratchet up another notch on Saturday after Pools went 2-0 down to in-form Sutton and Sarll's side were staring down the barrel of another defeat.

As it turned out, the introductions of Joe Grey, who made the first goal, and Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored a match-winning hat-trick, changed the game as Pools won at home for the first time all season.

Even so, Sarll was somewhat muted in his celebrations despite a positive response from fans at full time and the Pools boss later admitted he had endured a difficult afternoon down on the touchline.

"It wasn't a very enjoyable day," he said.

"I think it's probably the most personal abuse I've ever taken in 20 years.

"I've coached at Millwall, I've coached all around the world.

"I come to work, I'm not an affluent man, I work very, very hard to support my career and my family.

"The personal abuse went a little bit far today.

"If I flipped that around and went the other way, I'd be locked up.

"We've all got to be balanced about that, I'm a strong character but personal stuff when you come to work, I don't think that's showing us in a great light.

"That's a shame, and that takes the edge off it, for sure, but it doesn't take anything away from the players, they were magnificent."