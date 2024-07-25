Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll admits he would like another centre-forward, another winger, another defender and a new goalkeeper before the National League transfer window slams shut.

Pools, who have been patient, calculated and focused in their recruitment so far this summer, have welcomed five new faces to Victoria Park, including three central-midfielders, wideman Luke Charman and League Two promotion-winner Adam Campbell.

However, having released nine players in April, Pools have just 20 senior players on their books, including the injured Kieran Wallace as well as three - admittedly talented - teenagers.

Sarll has prioritised quality over quantity and all five of his new additions look like they're more than capable of impressing at National League level.

Darren Sarll has outlined four key areas where he'd still like to strengthen this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

The new boss does still lack depth in a number of areas, with embattled goalkeeper Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season at Victoria Park, Sarll's only option in-between the sticks.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who notched 25 goals last season, is the only out-and-out striker on the books, while Joe Grey, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign, and Luke Charman, who has struggled with a back injury in pre-season, could use some support on the flanks.

Meanwhile, experienced pair Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall are set to continue their formidable partnership in the heart of the defence but it seems ambitious to expect two men with a combined age of 65 to make it through the entire campaign without missing a game.

Manny Onariase, who was transfer listed in April, remains at the club and provides some cover, while the likes of Kieran Burton, Jack Hunter and even Greg Sloggett could deputise at the back if needed.

Billy Sass-Davies, who has worked under Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, has been on trial with the club but the boss warned he wanted him to raise his levels if he was to earn a contract.

With less than three weeks until the new season begins, supporters will be eagerly hoping that Sarll can add some strength in depth to his ranks, especially given that the National League are now allowing seven substitutes on the bench, five of which can be used.

While Sarll, who often points out that the National League transfer window is almost unending, is unlikely to panic at any stage, he admits there are a number of positions that he remains keen to bolster.

"I always want more," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"There's no end to a manager's wishlist - if we were allowed to, we'd get away with financial murder.

"It's all about the right ones. We've signed three central-midfielders this summer but if there's a fourth one that comes up that improves on those three then we sign him.

"We'd love another centre-forward, for example, in the shape and design of Mani Dieseruvwe.

"The big thing with depth is that it's not always the case of just being able to replace someone with someone else, it's how the dynamic of the team changes when you take something out and put something in.

"In an ideal world, we'd add a centre-forward, I'd like another wide player in the model of Charman and Grey, with their pace and aggression, we could probably do with another centre-half, obviously Billy's with us at the minute, and we could do with another goalie.

"If we can add something along those lines, then that would be great, but I don't like signing players I'm not in love with.

"I want to feel really, really safe and trusting of these players because they carry a huge responsibility to my life and our town.