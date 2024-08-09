Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll provides fitness update on six members of his squad
The boss confirmed that Joel Dixon, Jack Hunter and Manny Onariase had all missed part of training this week but should still be available for selection for the trip to Somerset.
New signing Greg Sloggett, meanwhile, who sustained an ankle injury in the win over Sunderland under-21s a fortnight ago, is unlikely to feature and is not expected back until the following weekend, when Pools host Southend.
The much-talked about Anthony Mancini, who was reduced to just 14 appearances last season during a frustrating campaign for the Frenchman, has endured a stop-start summer but has trained this week.
Fellow midfielder Kieran Wallace, who fared little better than Mancini last season in terms of injuries, is back in light training after undergoing surgery but is not set to be in contention for some time yet.
"We know we're in a great place physically," Sarll told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"They've worked incredibly hard, so, so hard.
"I think we'll have the majority available.
"I don't think Greg will make the trip, and obviously Kieran won't.
"We've had two or three that haven't trained, just from little bumps and bruises.
"I'm hoping all three will be back in training; Hunter, Onariase, Dixon.
"Apart from the two (Sloggett and Wallace) and the younger lads that have gone on loan, we should have the majority.
"I think Greg will be ok for Southend, I think Kieran's probably two or three weeks away from joining the training group.
"Then he's obviously a period of time away from that level of fitness that you need, so he's still a while away.
"Anthony's had a full week, so he should be available for the squad, for selection.
"If there's one thing I've learned here, it's to take things day by day."
