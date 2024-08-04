Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has provided injury updates on midfielders Anthony Mancini, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace.

Mancini, who made such a blistering start to his Pools career before a succession of muscle problems halted his progress, reducing him to just 14 appearances, has missed the last three pre-season games.

Sloggett, who signed for Pools this summer following a frustrating spell at Cheltenham, impressed in his first two matches before sustaining an ankle injury against Sunderland under-21s.

Wallace, meanwhile, was signed in July 2023 but endured a frustrating debut campaign and was limited to 21 National League outings.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery earlier in the summer and hasn't featured at all in pre-season.

The only other slight fitness concern is defender Manny Onariase, who was taken off at half time of Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B as a precaution.

"I can't see any problem with Anthony being back in training on Monday," Sarll told the club website.

"Greg will be touch and go for Yeovil, more likely Southend I would have thought. It would be nice if he is on the bus with us next week.

"Kieran's only just been introduced to the ball and multi-directional work, so he's still a way off.

"I don't think we'll have too many other problems, even though we took Manny Onariase off as a precaution. I'm not sure we'll have too many issues."