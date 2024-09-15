Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll refused to use Ebbsfleet's appointment of a new manager as an excuse following his side's 1-0 defeat to the National League's bottom club on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools fell victim to the dreaded new manager bounce as Fleet boss Harry Watling masterminded his side's first win of the season 48 hours after his appointment.

Ebbsfleet came into the game with just two points from their opening eight matches with the Fleet having failed to score in any of their last five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their slow start to the new season cost manager Danny Searle his job earlier in the week and the Kent outfit moved quickly to appoint 34-year-old Watling as his successor.

Darren Sarll refused to use Ebbsfleet's appointment of Harry Watling as their new manager as an excuse after Pools fell to defeat in Kent.

Watling was something of a left field appointment given his relative lack of experience.

He spent 18 months Stateside in charge of USL Championship Hartford Athletic, setting a new record for the most goals scored in the regular season but just missing out on the play-offs following a fifth placed finish.

He returned home and has since worked closely with the outspoken Michael Beale at both Rangers and QPR before taking the leap back into management after the Fleet came calling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools fans making the long trip to Kent might have been worrying that Watling's appointment would invigorate Ebbsfleet although most of the travelling Poolies would have been reassured by a cursory glance at the National League table.

Despite having such a limited time to get his ideas across, Watling must have been pleased as he watched his side build through the thirds, threaten from the flanks and limit Pools to a handful of opportunities.

That said, the visitors failed to take advantage of Ebbsfleet's lack of confidence and allowed them to dictate the tempo of the contest - Pools were, not for the first time this season, too passive.

However, Pools boss Darren Sarll refused to make excuses following his side's second defeat of the campaign; for all Ebbsfleet might have been much improved, Pools were well below their best.

"We were so poor," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't look for excuses and I won't look at anything other than what we did - what we did was nowhere near good enough.

"I'll only ever address the things I think may have affected us.

"Harry will deal with Ebbsfleet - he's got off to a great start, especially given the fact they hadn't won all season.

"I'm sure they'll be delighted but it's got absolutely nothing to do with us.

"If we were 25 per cent better, we'd have won that game comfortably.

"I have a firm belief that this is a talented group."