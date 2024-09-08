"I'm not sure, in my professional experience, how a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2 impacts a tap-in from four yards.

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll suggested he was unlikely to change his side's shape despite a recent lack of goals.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools drew a blank for the third time in four home matches during Saturday's goalless draw with Halifax and, despite an impressive fifth clean sheet in seven games, the frustration among sections of the fanbase was palpable.

The home side huffed and puffed for large parts of the contest and struggled to get Mani Dieseruvwe into the action as Darren Sarll's wait for a first home win continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools created more chances than they had in recent weeks and almost won the game at the death when Kieron Freeman opted to head the ball back across goal despite appearing to be in a position to score but there was still a sense that the hosts didn't do enough to deserve all three points.

Sarll's contentious decision to replace last season's top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was met with a smattering of boos.

Sarll made four substitutions just after the hour, handing a debut to Crystal Palace loanee Roshaun Mathurin, welcoming winger Luke Charman back from injury and introducing Jack Hunter against his former side after the midfielder served a one match suspension.

However it was the fourth change that proved the most contentious as Sarll's decision to replace Mani Dieseruvwe with Gary Madine was met with a smattering of boos - it was the second successive week that the frustrated frontman, who has just one goal in seven matches this season, was substituted.

Fans were delighted to see Madine continue to work towards full fitness but voiced their frustration at the fact Sarll opted not to leave Dieseruvwe on the pitch alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it happened, the quartet of changes all made an impact as Mathurin took the game to the visitors during an impressive debut while both Charman and Madine went close to finding a winner.

Even so, supporters continued to contest Sarll's divisive decision to bring Dieseruvwe, last season's top scorer with 23 league goals, off when Pools were looking to win the game.

However, Sarll explained his decision as a reluctance to change his side's shape, especially given the influx of new faces in recent weeks.

Pools have spent all summer training and playing in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation and Sarll admitted he was unlikely to abandon his principles for the sake of including both Madine and Dieseruvwe in the same side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the geographical start point from a kick-off will affect a tap-in from four yards," he said.

"I think the one missing element from the performance is a tap-in from four or five yards, that was the difference.

"I'm not sure, in my professional experience, how a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2 impacts a tap-in from four yards.

"We have to break the cycle, sometimes changing the players helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had four forwards on the bench and I wanted things to look different.

"I didn't want to change the system too much because we've got so many players that are new.

"Luke Charman's still new - he's hardly done a thing with us on the training ground - Roshaun Mathurin's new, Gary Madine's new.

"I wanted everything to be based on the work we'd done in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we go with the two at any stage it means a complete system change.

"If the two go up front and we play with a midfield four with two wingers, then who runs in behind from a central area?

"If we haven't worked on it and we have too many players coming to feet, that won't help us get closer to goal.

"You're only ever right if you win."