Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll is confident he has enough depth at full-back following the departure of Kieron Freeman.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The experienced full-back left the club in the week after Pools opted not to extend his short-term deal.

Freeman was signed in August following an injury to Dan Dodds and the former Premier League defender impressed with a series of assured performances, playing seven times.

However, the 32-year-old suffered an injury 15 minutes into last month's defeat to Ebbsfleet just a day before his initial deal ran out.

Freeman, who helped Sheffield United win promotion from League One to the Premier League, left Pools earlier in the week after his short-term deal expired.

The former Derby, Portsmouth and Oldham man has since recovered but Pools opted not to offer him a new contract.

That leaves Sarll with first choice full-backs David Ferguson and Dan Dodds as well as versatile Charlton loanee Nathan Asiimwe as his only viable options, although Pools can recall teenager Louis Stephenson from his loan spell at Blyth Spartans.

Despite looking a little bit thin on the ground at full-back, Sarll is confident he has all he needs following Freeman's departure.

"We're always going to be juggling," he said.

"I think Asiimwe provides a solution and I think we've got two really offensive full-backs in Ferguson and Dodds.

"It was really nice to see Dodds attack the far post on Saturday when crosses were coming in from the left.

"If that has to change, we want to make sure we've got the ingredients in the building to be able to change.

"It's too early to tell whether Nathan can be as influential as Dodds or Ferguson.

"We need to make sure we can utilise some of our attacking attributes from those areas in order to stimulate goals and wins."