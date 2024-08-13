Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll insists his side won't rest on their laurels after Saturday's opening day win at Yeovil.

Debutant Jack Hunter's venomous second half strike secured Pools all three points in Somerset; it was the first time in Sarll's managerial career that he's started his season on a winning note.

However, the new boss will be well aware of how competitive this National League campaign is shaping up to be and that Pools will have to continue to improve if they're to challenge towards the top end of the table this term.

Sarll has often spoken of the need to make Victoria Park a fortress and is determined to make it a difficult place for rival teams to come.

He's hoping that starts with Saturday's visit of Southend, who are one of the favourites to do well this season and began their campaign with a battling 1-1 draw against well-resourced York.

"I just told the players, that's one down and 45 more to go," Sarll said.

"It makes me tired just thinking about it.

"We'll take it one game at a time, I wanted the players and supporters to enjoy themselves after Yeovil.

"We'll try and pull some bodies back into shape and get them back out there for some more proper work."